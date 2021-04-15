Imo: Siblings Beat Man To Death Over Late Father’s Property

43 SHARES Share Tweet

Tragedy has struck the family of a deceased man in Imo State as a disagreement over the sharing formula of the property he left behind led to the death of one of his sons.

Chinonso Emenyionu was reportedly beaten to death by four of his siblings after he attempted hack his mum with a cutlass over the way their late father’s property was shared.

According to a statement issued by the Imo State Police Public Relation officer, Orlando Ikeokwu, Chinonso’s threat did not go down well with his sister, Chioma Emenyionu, who called on her three other brothers, Chigbu, Mishark and Shedrack Emenyionu, whom together pounced on Chinonso and killed him in the process.

Ikeokwu said, “On the 12/04/21, based on a report received at the Divisional Police hqrs, Owerri west, operatives of the Division arrested one Chioma Emenyionu “F” and her brother, one Mishark Emenyionu “M”, both of Uborji Village, in Okuku, Owerri West LGA, Imo State.

“They were arrested in connection to the murder of their brother, one Chinonso Emenyionu “M”.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that the late Chinonso was protesting the sharing formula used in the sharing of the Father’s property, as a result of which he picked up a matchet and threatened to cut his mum, his sister , Chioma Emenyionu then called their other brothers, Chigbu, Mishark, and Shedrack Emenyionu, all of whom arrived the scene and descended on the late Chinonso and beat him to stupor.”

The beating reportedly led to Chinonso’s death as he was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital.

“…the corpse has been deposited in the morgue, while effort is on to arrest the other fleeing suspects. Investigation is ongoing,” said the Imo police spokesperson.