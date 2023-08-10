Imo State Govt Bans All Unauthorized Levy Collection, Task Force

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Imo State Government has banned all forms of unauthorized levy and task force collection across the state including the Truck and Haulage task force.

This was contained in a press statement signed by the chief press secretary to the governor of Imo State, Oguwike Nwachuku on Thursday.

Nwachukwu said that the governor, Hope Uzodinma gave the instructions due to reports of harassments that the members of the public suffer from individuals groups and even political appointees that engage in task force collections.

He however, affirmed that the only agency in the state saddled with the responsibility of collecting levies, penalties and other revenues for the government remains the Imo State Internal Revenue Service (IIRS).

He said: “All persons or groups involved in the reckless collection of levies in Imo State without the strict authorization of the governor have been asked to desist forthwith or have themselves to blame.

“Governor Hope Uzodimma said the consequences that await the refusal of those involved in such acts are huge because his government is no longer prepared to tolerate acts that smear her image.

“Governor Uzodimma is particularly concerned about reports of individuals, groups and even political appointees, who harass members of the public under the guise of taskforces and use same to collect levies and impose penalties that are both illegal and criminal.

“The Governor insists that the only authorised body in Imo State charged with the responsibility of collecting levies, penalties and other revenues for the government remains the Imo State Internal Revenue Service (IIRS).

“He has therefore warned that anyone caught in the web of further illegal collections, including political appointees, will face the music squarely, regardless of who the person is.

“The areas where the madness over collection of levies, penalties and other fees has taken a worrisome dimension and have caught the attention of the Governor are in the haulage/ truck collections (both day and night) businesses, the municipal daily ticketing in the parks and markets, those going after transportation traffic offenders, among others.

“While the ministries and agencies involved in the act have been directed to desist from further collection of such levies, penalties and fees, Governor Uzodimma said anyone (political appointees inclusive) or group that decides to taste his will on such illegalities by way of ignoring his directive may have to face consequences.”