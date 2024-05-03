Imo State To Expand Hospitality Industry, Signs MoU To Build Marriot Hotel In Owerri

578 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Governor of Imo State Hope Uzodimma, has signed a memorandum of understanding for the construction of the Imo Marriott Hotel in Owerri.

The hotel, when completed, will be a 200-room hotel and will be ready in 24 months.

Advertisement

The governor reached the agreement with Hassan Allam Construction, Afrexim Bank, Fidelity Bank, and Punz Limited, under the Public Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement.

The signing ceremony, held in the Governor’s Conference Room, marked the activation of processes crucial to realizing the project’s goals.

The governor described agreement as his administration effort in expanding the hospitality industry in the state and also enhance the quality of life of Imo residents.

He said: “I am pleased to announce the formalization of a momentous partnership through the signing of an MoU with Hassan Allam Holding and Punz Limited for construction of a 200-Room Imo Marriot Hotel in Owerri.

Advertisement

“Facilitated by a PPP-model, this endeavor is slated for completion within a swift 24-month timeframe. The project receives financial backing from esteemed institutions such as Afrexim Bank and Fidelity Bank Plc, with the State Government serving as an equity partner.

“Embracing this initiative showcases our commitment to the expansion of our hospitality industry, thereby catalyzing economic growth and prosperity. This collaborative effort epitomizes our dedication to driving sustainable development and enhancing the quality of life for our citizens.”