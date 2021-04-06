Imo: ‘We Must Reject Agents Of Anarchy’ – Osinbajo Says During Inspection Of Attacked Prison, Police Command

73 SHARES Share Tweet

The Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, has urged Imo residents to resist those he described as “agents of anarchy”, who are taking advantage of frustration of the youths for their own gain.

Osinbajo warned that violence could lead to disaster that would eventually consume both those involved in it and innocent citizens.

The vice president spoke after inspecting the Imo correctional center and police command that came under attack by hoodlums on Monday morning.

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS) had said that no fewer than 1,844 inmates were freed during the prison break.

The outgoing Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, had accused members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and Eastern Security Network (ESN) of carrying out the attacks.

Osinbajo, in a statement posted on his verified Facebook page on Tuesday, said “An attack on the critical institutions of law enforcement, police stations and prisons is an attack on the safety, security and well-being of the citizens.

“It is not merely an attack on law and order. It is a mindless attack on the people and the way of life of the people. When you attack police stations and free dangerous criminals, you put women, men, children and their possessions and livelihoods at risk.”

Osinbajo noted that the South-East had suffered conflict and terrible cost of lives “more than any other part of the country,” hence residents of the region must eschew all forms of violence.

He said, “But there are those who believe that to resolve issues and conflicts other than by violence is cowardliness.

“If the voices of their hatred prevail, we will experience the terrible and fruitless loss of life that violence begets. Our system is not perfect, and we can only seek to perfect it, indeed no earthly system is perfect, but what democracy and the institutions of democratic governance provide, are channels, however imperfect for seeking redress for injury, for peacefully addressing the problems that ail us.”

Osinbajo, however noted that, “There are many who are working tirelessly everyday to improve our system, to build up and to enhance it.

“We must therefore, reject the agents of anarchy that seek to weaponize the frustration and discontent of young people, for their own profit.

“The path of violence can only lead to disaster, that consumes everyone, at least to the desolation of our communities. It is easy to take peace for granted, but we need not learn the value of peace through the horrible crucible of war.”

The vice president added, “I call on all of us to come together to resist any attempts to turn the progress and peace that this zone is set to experience to conflict and disruption. The security in this city and the State since yesterday have been further enhanced and we expect to strengthen security capacity even more here. The search for the escaped inmates of the correctional facility has begun in Ernest. And I want to thank the Governor of the State for his calm, measured but firm handling of the security situation in the State. The Federal Government stands with you, and the great people of IMO State at this very crucial time.”