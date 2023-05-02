Impeached Abia Speaker Presides Over Plenary, Suspends Dep. Speaker, 8 Others

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The embattled Abia State House of Assembly Speaker, Rt. Hon. Chinedum Enyinnaya Orji, on Tuesday presided over plenary at the assembly complex despite his reported impeachment.

Advertisement

The speaker during the plenary suspended his deputy, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Uchendu and eight other members for one month.

This came hours after some members of the assembly announced his impeachment.

Moving a motion for their suspension, member representing Umuahia South Constituency, Hon Jerry Uzosike, lamented that the actions of the affected members had brought disrepute to the Abia State House of Assembly.

Supporting the motion, the member representing Isiala Ngwa North State Constituency and Member-Elect of the Federal House of Representatives, Hon Ginger Onwusibe, decried the low level governance had been brought to in Abia State following the alleged sponsorship of the impeachment plot by a special adviser to Governor Victor Ikpeazu.

The suspended lawmakers are:

Advertisement

Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Uchendu

Rt. Hon. Kennedy Njoku

Hon. Chikwendu Kalu

Hon. Chukwudi Apugo

Hon. Aaron Uzodike

Hon. Thomas Nkoro

Hon. Okey Igwe

Hon. Obinna Ichita, and

Hon. Chijioke Chukwu.

The house also unanimously elected Hon. Mandela Obasi as the substantive deputy speaker.

The suspension of the lawmakers followed the failed attempt to impeach the speaker.