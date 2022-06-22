Impeachment Notice: Oyo Deputy Governor Responds To Lawmakers’ Allegations

The Oyo State deputy governor, Rauf Olaniyan, has responded to the allegations of financial recklessness, insubordination and other offences raised against him by the State House of Assembly.

The Chairman, House Committee on Information, Mr Kazeem Olayanju, said in a message to journalists on Wednesday that the deputy governor had filed his response to the allegations against him.

Olayanju said, ” The deputy governor has responded to the allegations. But we suspended our plenary sitting ( on Wednesday) because of the seminar organiser by KAS for honourable members from Lagos, Ogun, Ondo, and Oyo states.

“The sitting will hold by next week Wednesday. That is when we will continue the process.”

The House of Assembly had last week initiated an impeachment process against him following his defection from the Peoples Democratic Party to the All Progressives Congress.

The lawmaker in a.petituon against Olaniyan read on the floor of the House last week had accused Olaniyan of financial recklessness, gross misconduct and insubordination among others.

He was given a seven-day grace to respond or removal.process would begin against him.

The PDP had asked Olaniyan to resign or be ready to be removed, saying he was elected on the platform of the party and it would be improper to give the joint mandate to the opposition party.