Implement All Financial Agreements Reached With ASUU, NASU – Reps Urge FG

The House of Representatives on Thursday called for full implementation of all agreements signed by the Federal Government and Academic Staff Unions of Universities (ASUU) and Non-Academic Staff Unions (NASU).

The resolution follows the adoption of a motion on urgent public importance sponsored by Hon. Abubakar Fulata, who called for House intervention with a view to avert the future shutdown of federal tertiary institutions across the country.

In his lead debate, Hon. Fulata observed that “education is the hub of the socio-economic, political, and technological development of every nation, which equips individuals with the knowledge, skills, and critical thinking abilities essential for effective decision-making and problem-solving in shaping policies, laws, and the overall direction of a nation and the economy.

“The House further notes that for a country to attain its aspirations of socio-economic, political, and technological development, it must have a functional, sustainable, quality, and stable tertiary educational system to be able to produce qualified and productive graduates in its labour force that will drive the process.

“The House is concerned that the Nigerian tertiary education subsector has witnessed unprecedented strike actions over the last three decades as a result of disagreements and non-implementation of agreements and memoranda of understanding, most especially the 2009 agreement and such other agreements reached between the Federal Government and the unions.

“The House is worried that strike actions have continued to distort both the academic activities and calendar, thereby negatively affecting the early and timely completion of academic programmes and, by extension, the future of students as a result of these incessant strikes.

“This and other issues, such as poor funding of public tertiary institutions in the education sub-sector, resulted in a growing demand for foreign-owned and private universities in the country, which is characterised by illicit activities, including certificate racketeering.

“Also, the actions have negative effects on the realisation of the missions and visions set by the government, with possible consequences for our economic and technological advancement.

“The House is aware that most of the demands by the unions, which include the provision of infrastructural facilities, teaching aids and equipment, proper remuneration, welfare, and allowances, especially earned allowances, and conducive working environment, are genuine and implementable, which will forthwith avert any recurrence of strike actions in our tertiary institutions.

“The House is disturbed that the way and manner in which this issue is being handled and treated with levity and given selective treatment if not properly handled and resolved amicably, is capable of further aggravating the impasse and distorting academic activities with the attendant proliferation of social vices and economic and security consequences for the country.

“The House is further concerned that we do not need another strike in order to address the problems of the unions,” he noted.

To this end, the House urged President Bola Tinubu to use his good office and direct the relevant MDAs to come up with modalities for true negotiation with both the academic and non-academic unions so as to come up with a workable, implementable, and final agreement to be signed by both parties.

The lawmakers also directed the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget Office of the Federation, Accountant General of the Federation, and such other MDAs to ensure the full implementation and prompt payment of all the money due to the unions.

The House also advised the government to forthwith desist from any further selective treatment of any of the unions to create fair treatment and avoid counter-strike action by the other sister unions.

Hence, the House mandated the joint House Committees on University Education, Polytechnic Education, Federal Colleges of Education, Labour and Productivity, Finance, and Legislative Compliance to ensure compliance.