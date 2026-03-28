Improve Lives, Not Just Connectivity, FG Tells Telecoms Stakeholders

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The Federal Government has intensified calls for Nigeria’s expanding telecommunications infrastructure to deliver measurable improvements in citizens’ lives, warning that increased network coverage alone no longer meets the country’s digital development needs.

Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, during the inauguration of the Board of the Universal Service Provision Fund (USPF) in Abuja urged stakeholders to prioritise how connectivity can enhance livelihoods, strengthen businesses, and deepen inclusion across urban and rural communities.

Tijani acknowledged that Nigeria has recorded steady progress in telecommunications since the introduction of the Global System for Mobile Communications (GSM).

However, he stressed that access to telecom services has not consistently translated into meaningful economic opportunities, particularly in rural areas.

“Today, connectivity is almost ubiquitous, compared to the early days, when even acquiring a SIM card was expensive. This reflects the progress we have made as a country.

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“It is not enough to connect a community. We must ensure that schools can teach with digital tools and that small businesses can access opportunities in the market,” he said.

The minister explained that digital technology now drives modern economies, making connectivity essential for producing tangible outcomes rather than remaining limited to access.

He emphasised that the true value of telecom investments lies in their ability to improve productivity, education, and economic participation.

To illustrate this point, Tijani referenced a pilot intervention in Kura, a rural community near Abuja, where approximately 12,000 residents previously lacked access to telephone services.

Before the project, he noted that residents travelled to urban centres to connect to mobile networks.

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Following the deployment of connectivity infrastructure, the community experienced significant improvements in communication and market access.

“Before now, farmers relied on intermediaries travelling to Abuja to connect with buyers. Today, they can communicate directly and transact more efficiently,” he said.

Tijani noted that the project demonstrated commercial viability, as increased internet usage and widespread Wi-Fi access emerged across the community.

He said the development showed that well-implemented telecom infrastructure could directly improve local economies and overall quality of life.

“This simply shows that when properly deployed, telecom infrastructure can directly impact local economies and quality of life,” the Minister said.

He further disclosed that the Federal Government is undertaking large-scale investments in digital infrastructure, including plans to deploy about 90,000 kilometres of fibre optic cables and nearly 4,000 telecom towers nationwide, with a strong focus on underserved communities.

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Despite these investments, Tijani warned that infrastructure expansion must align with efforts to ensure that citizens can effectively utilise digital tools, urging stakeholders to shift attention from project delivery metrics to real-life impact assessments.

The minister criticised previous interventions that failed to deliver lasting value due to weak sustainability frameworks, stressing the need for long-term planning and functional continuity.

“Some past interventions have not delivered lasting value, largely due to weak sustainability plans, we must adopt approaches that ensure projects remain functional and relevant over time,” Tijani noted.

He called on the USPF Board to adopt innovative strategies, strengthen partnerships, and prioritise outcomes over outputs when evaluating success.

“We must move from counting the number of projects delivered, to assessing how many lives have been improved,” he said.

Tijani also emphasised the importance of accountability, noting that decisions taken within the sector directly affect citizens’ welfare and economic prospects.

In his remarks, the Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission, Aminu Maida, described the board’s inauguration as a significant step toward addressing connectivity gaps nationwide.

He noted that although data consumption has increased rapidly in recent years, growth remains heavily concentrated in urban centres, leaving rural populations underserved.

“When we drill down, we see that a lot of our gap is actually in the urban centres. So the gap between those people who are not connected or not meaningfully connected is actually growing. Yes, there are still access gaps, and initiatives like Project Bridge and the 4,000 towns will help address them.

“The task ahead is not only to extend coverage but also to ensure that connectivity supports economic activity and development in underserved areas,” Maida emphasised.

Also speaking, Board Secretary Yomi Arowosafe congratulated members of the newly inaugurated governing board, highlighting their critical responsibility in advancing digital inclusion and ensuring transparency and effectiveness in service delivery across the sector.