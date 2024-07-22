In Bold Step Towards Addressing Refinery Crisis, Lokpobiri Meets Dangote, Oil Sector Regulators

577 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Minister of State Petroleum Resources [Oil], Senator Heineken Lokpobiri on Monday took a hold towards resolving the crisis at Dangote Refinery by convening a meeting with major stakeholders in the oil and gas sector.

The high-level meeting, which was held in Abuja had in attendance the Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, Eng Gbenga Komolafe; Minister of petroleum Resources [oil], Senator Heineken Lokpobiri; Chairman and CEO of Dangote Group,Mr. Aliko Dangote; Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited, Mr. Mele Kyari and Authority Chief Executive of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, Farouk Ahmed.

Advertisement

The meeting focused on how to address and resolve the ongoing issues surrounding the Dangote Refinery.

A statement from the Special Adviser Media and Communication to Min’ster of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Nneamaka Okafor, the stakeholders expressed their gratitude to the Minister for his exemplary leadership and timely intervention in facilitating this crucial dialogue.

The meeting, according to the statement made available to THE WHISTLER focused on finding a sustainable and lasting solution to the current impasse affecting the Dangote Refinery, with all parties demonstrating a commitment to collaborative and proactive problem-solving.

The Minister emphasized the importance of cooperation and synergy among all stakeholders to ensure the success and optimal performance of the oil and gas sector, which is pivotal for Nigeria’s economic growth and energy security.

Advertisement

“The meeting marks a significant step towards resolving the challenges and underscores the Minister’s dedication to fostering a conducive environment for Nigeria’s oil and gas sector,” It added.

The meeting is coming barely four days after the NMDPRA accused Dangote Refinery and Petrochemicals Company of not having any license to operate in the country.

The Authority Chief Executive, Mr. Farouk Ahmed had revealed this during an interview in Abuja.

Farouk said the allegations raised by Dangote Refinery that its operations are being scuttled owing to lack of supply of crude oil by International Oil Companies are untrue.

Specifically, he said contrary to the narrative being pushed by the Chief Executive of the Refinery, Alh Aliko Dangote that the company is set for operation, it is indeed just about 45 per cent completed.

Advertisement

A company’s operating license is an official document issued by the responsible governmental authority, usually the municipal government or another regulatory agency, that allows the company to operate legally in a specific location and under certain conditions.

With the revelation by the NMDPRA that Dangote Refinery has not been issued operational license, it therefore means the Refinery is currently being operated illegally in Nigeria.

The Vice President of Oil and Gas at Dangote Industries Limited, Devakumar Edwin had accused International Oil Companies of refusing to sell crude oil to their refinery, adding that the company buys crude from IOCs at $6 above the market price.

Edwin had said, “It seems that the IOCs’ objective is to ensure that our petroleum refinery fails. It is either they are deliberately asking for a ridiculous/humongous premium or they simply state that crude is not available.”

His assertions differ from Section 109 of the PIA, which provides that the sale of crude oil to refineries must reflect commercial viability.

While the law allows for a “willing buyer and willing seller” arrangement, such transactions must be done in a manner that will not make the seller run at a loss.

Advertisement

Section 109 of the PIA which deals with the National Crude Oil Requirement of Refineries states that the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission shall base the allocation of the domestic crude oil supply obligation applicable to the respective lessees on the National Crude Oil Demand requirement supply curve, which is the supply curve of crude oil or condensate that can be supplied on a voluntary basis at the prevailing international market price.

The section reads, “The supply of crude oil shall be commercially negotiated between the lessee and the crude oil refining licensee, having regard to the prevailing international market price for similar grades of crude oil.

“The buyer shall provide payment guarantees as required by the applicable seller. The payment for crude oil purchased pursuant to the obligations shall be in US dollars or Naira, as may be agreed between the seller and the buyer

“A lessee who has not complied with his DCSO were a willing buyer(s) exist shall not be granted an export permit for the export of crude oil from his lease area.”

Speaking on the operations of the company, the NMDPRA Boss said the government cannot rely heavily on one refinery to feed the nation.

Specifically, he said Dangote Refinery is requesting that the regulators should suspend or stop all importation of petroleum products, especially AGO and Jet Kero, and direct all marketers to the refinery.

This, he added, is not good for the nation in terms of energy security, noting that it would also make Dangote a monopoly.

He said, “Well, just like you rightly asked, there are a lot of concerns about supply of petroleum products nationwide and the claims by some media houses that were trying to scuttle Dangote Refinery that is not so.

“Dangote Refinery is still in the pre-commissioning stage. It has not been licensed yet. We haven’t licensed it yet. They are still in the pre-commissioning stage. I think they are about 45 per cent in completion rather.

“So, we cannot rely heavily on one refinery to feed the nation because the company is requesting that we should suspend or stop all importation of petroleum products, especially AGO and Jet Kero, and direct all marketers to the refinery.

“That is not good for the nation in terms of energy security, and that is not good for our markets in terms of monopoly. So, in terms of quality, currently, the AGO quality in terms of sulfur in the lowest as far as a West African requirement of 50 ppm.

“Dangote Refinery, as well as some major refineries, like Walter Smith’s refinery, other refineries, they produce 650 to 1,200 ppm. So, in terms of quality, their quality is much, much inferior to the imported commodities.”