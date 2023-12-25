In Defiance Of Peter Obi, Abia Governor Visits Tinubu, Says President’s Economic Policy Will Yield Positive Results

440 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

In what has rattled the camp of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi, the only governor on the platform of the party, Alex Otti has visited President Bola Tinubu on Sunday as the president celebrates the Christmas holiday in Lagos.

Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) defeated Obi in the February 25 election, which the Labour Party rejected.

Advertisement

The election was reportedly marred by irregularities that both local and international observers declared did not meet the minimum requirement of free and transparent election, and called for its cancellation.

Obi, who pursued the case alongside other few parties to the Supreme Court and lost, has been opposing all Tinubu’s economic policies after declaring he would mount a formidable opposition till the 2027 election.

Otti’s visit, which is trending on social media amid condemnation from some supporters of Obi, is being seen as an open defiance.

Some APC supporters have however hailed it as politics without bitterness but the needed collective action towards national rebirth and growth.

Advertisement

Yet speaking during the visit, Otti cast a positive prognostication of the president’s economic policy assuring that it will ultimately yield the desired result.

Otti said, “Those policies are good but they come with their negative sides. They come with challenges for an economy where over 60 percent of the population are living below the poverty line.

“So it is not going to be easy immediately, but I believe that if we are patient and go through the policies without compromising that over time, things will turn around,” Otti said.

The governor made a case for the president explaining that Tinubu “came in at a very difficult time when inflation was close to 30 percent. The debt, the national debt, almost $40 billion, unemployment, close to 33.3 percent.”

He argued that, “The management of the economy at that time was also a bit challenged at that time with almost N34 trillion printed in what was described as ‘ways and means’,” he said of the Muhammadu Buhari administration which has been accused of mind boggling corruption, ineptitude and waste of state resources.

Advertisement

Otti said, “Anyone that understands how the economy works, will agree that it is a very difficult challenge.”

He hailed the removal of fuel subsidies on petrol and the unification of the exchange rate.