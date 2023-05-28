In Farewell Speech, Buhari Apologizes To Nigerians For Pains, Suffering Caused By Economic Policies

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday apologized to Nigerians for some of the pains and sufferings which they experienced as a result of the economic decisions implemented by his government.

The President made the apology in a farewell speech to Nigerians which was monitored by THE WHISTLER.

The President said, “The private sector proved a strong partner in our drive to build a resilient and sustainable economy as evidenced by the growing number of turn-key projects in various sectors of the economy.

“In the course of revamping the economy, we made some difficult choices, most of which yielded the desired results. Some of the measures led to temporary pain and suffering for which I sincerely apologised to my fellow countrymen, but the measures were taken for the over-all good of the country.”

He added that during his term in office, his administration increased the ability of the poor and rural Nigerians to earn a living, provided more food for millions in villages and gave our women opportunities to earn a living.

He explained that young men and women in urban centres were also supported to put their skills into productive use.

Buhari said, ” Our administration also provided an enabling environment for the private sector to engage in businesses for which their return on investments is guaranteed.

“Mindful of the need to ensure adequate infrastructure to drive economic growth, we completed age-long projects and processes notably amongst which are the Petroleum Industry Act, completion of some power projects, completion of the second Niger bridge and various important roads linking cities and states.”