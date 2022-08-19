In Offa, At Pinnacles Resource Centre

47 SHARES Share Tweet

If you have not been to Offa, Kwara State, in the last one year, you may wonder at the headline of this article. But if you’re wondering, just know that Pinnacles Resource Centre is the new rendezvous in the ancient city of Offa where sweet potato is the staple meal.

Perching on a green hilly landscape along Offa-Igbona Road, the centre was established by The Yunus Abioye Oyeleke Foundation (YAOF). The foundation was named after one of Nigeria’s first-generation chartered accountants who was born in Offa.

The late Yunus Oyeleke was a lover of education and youth empowerment who invested massively in education before his death. Pinnacles Resource Centre was set up to entrench his legacy. The serene, green environment of the centre provide the right ambience for education and pleasure, and serve as a one-stop centre for training, social and recreational events as well as agricultural activities.

My visit to the centre during the last Ileya Festival gave me incredible joy that a project of that nature has been cited in my home town. First, driving into the centre from Offa gave me a tourist’s pleasure. The smooth road cut through a forest of trees with birds of different species providing pleasant company as they fly over the road.

The Playground in the Pinnacle centre.

Streetlights were erected to illuminate the road at night and make motorists feel safe. The forest suddenly yield a view of the centre after about 8 kilometres of driving from Offa. You would think you were entering a military property by the way the entrance was designed. Courteous uniformed men (private security) would appear to politely question visitors on their mission to the centre while the vehicle number plates and others were been taken by someone in the security room.

I was told later that it was all in an effort to provide effective security for visitors and clients.

Being a festive period, most of the visitors to the centre were from towns and communities around Offa. But I learnt that government agencies and private companies, especially in Kwara, Kogi and Osun states find the centre as ideal venue for their training activities and programmes. Tertiary institutions in those state would also find the centre suitable for extra-curricular activities because of the facilities provided.

While seated at the foyer of the reception hall of the centre, my eyes swept through the beautiful, picturesque environment. As a lover of nature, I was struck by the ample width of the green spaces between the buildings and all structures at the centre. I loved the forest which provided a green wall perimeter for the centre, making it look like an expansive estate inside the forest.

Inside view of the centre

The facility provides 24/7 electricity supplied from the national grid, solar and stand-by generators. There’s a children’s playground for visitors lodging with their children, provided with several swings. The serene atmosphere provides safe relaxation and lifestyle activities for the family.

I counted twelve twin-room ensuite chalets styled accommodation, with sitting room and kitchenette, furnished to taste for maximum comfort. It is complemented by a 30-seater lecture room where physical, virtual or blended trainings can be administered. The meeting room is designed to host small group of executive meetings that can as well include virtual participation. Then, there is a secluded workspace arena for personal or work study.

Also within the area is an event space ideal for parties, exhibitions and fairs, including conferences. The Wara Restaurant is available to ensure the provision of sumptous meals, using a selection of produce from PRC Farm, which is also open to commercial merchandise. One can have a chilling moment while seated at the Afere Terrace to enjoy refreshing drinks, games or outdoor events.

The Centre is desirable as ideal destination for family vacation, team bonding, reunion, retreat, seminar, meeting, conference, dining, wedding ceremony or even AGM.

A typical day at the centre would be waking up to the chirping of birds, a cool atmosphere for a morning walk or cycling while engaging in specialized activities as you retire into your room at night to enjoy a range of programmes from your in-room Smart TV. Also enjoy a 24-hour uninterrupted power supply, constant Wifi connection and a complimentary in-room bathroom and beverage amenities when you stay at the Farm Guesthouse.

The Centre is providing employment to youths from my area as 70 % of the staff were recruited from Offa and surrounding areas.

For me, to have a project of that standard cited in my area is a thing of pride at a time that the Olofa of Offa has appealed to indigenes to come home and create employment for the youths. The Centre will surely promote Offa as a destination for organisations and families seeking peace and serenity away from the cacophony of their regular daily lives.

As an hospitality and tourism professional, I strongly recommend a visit to Offa, and lodging at Pinnacles Resource Centre

Welcome to Offa, welcome to Pinnacles Resource Centre! And may your soul continue to rest in peace Yinusa Oyeleke.

NB.Teslim Olaboye, a former staff of Lagos Sheraton Hotel and Towers, ikeja, wrote from Offa.

Disclaimer: This article is entirely the opinion of the writer and does not represent the views of The Whistler.