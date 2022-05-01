In Sallah Message, CAN Says ‘De-radicalisation Of Arrested Terrorists Becoming Counterproductive.’

The Christian Association of Nigeria has rejoiced with Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, the Sultan of Sokoto and President-General, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) and the entire Muslims “as they celebrate this year Eid-el-Fitr.”

The association also accused pseudo-Muslims of burning down worship centres but vowed to keep praying for their repentance.

It also said that the federal government’s deradicalization of surrendered terrorists is not working out going by the rising insecurity in country.



The statement reads in part:

“We congratulate our Muslim brothers and sisters on the end of the Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, the month during which Muslims around the world fast from dawn to sunset.

“Since the month, among other things, aims to purify the soul and bring the individual closer to God, we urge you all to abide with the teachings and the principles of Ramadan in your daily activities.

“It is these pseudo-Muslims who are slaughtering fellow human beings and who burn down worship and market places, all in the name of God who is peace personified. We are praying for their repentance.

“The CAN leadership will not cease having dialogues on peace and unity with the leadership of the NSCIA at the forum provided for us by the Nigeria Inter-Religious Council.

“Once again, CAN rejoices with our Muslim counterparts and we pray that their prayers and restraints during the month will not be in vain.”

“In the same vein, we call on the Federal government to reconsider the de-radicalising and rehabilitating of the arrested and the surrendered terrorists simply because it seems the programme considered laudable is becoming counterproductive.”