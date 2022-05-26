In Three Months Of War, 3,974 People Killed In Ukraine. But US Praises Zelenskyy’s Military As Incredible

Three months of war in Ukraine has left 3,974 people dead yet the United States has praised the Ukrainian forces for being “incredible” in the face of Russian military invasion which began on February 24.

US Embassy in Kyiv tweeted on Thursday that “We have great respect for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. What the Ukrainian military has managed to do in recent months is incredible. Their fighting spirit, their determination inspire us all.”

As of May 25, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) recorded 8,628 civilian casualties in Ukraine: 3,974 killed, 4,654 injured.

The U.S is the leading supplier of weapons and ammunitions to Ukraine, including anti-tank and anti-air systems, helicopters, drones, grenade launchers, and over 50 million rounds of ammunition.

But Russian government is yet to back down on its agenda to demilitarize the country.

But its army has retreated from the central area of the country and is largely holding sway at the Donbass region of Ukraine in the east.

It has asked residents in the captured territory of Ukraine to start applying for Russian citizenship.

The United Nations General Assembly had called for an end to the war while Ukraine government has vowed not to cede any of its territory.