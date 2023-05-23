Inauguration: UK Yet To Announce Delegation To Nigeria As Tony Blair Visits Tinubu

With six days to the inauguration of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu as Nigeria’s next president, the United Kingdom is yet to announce its delegation to grace the occasion.

This is as its former Prime Minister, Tony Blair, paid a visit to the President-elect on Tuesday.

It’s not clear in what capacity Blair visited Tinubu as he’s not an envoy of the government of the UK.

A short statement issued by Tinubu’s spokesman, Tunde Rahman, announced Blair’s visit.

No additional information was provided as to what informed the visit few days to the inauguration of the former Lagos State Governor.

Rahman, in a statement shared alongside pictures of the meeting which included Vice president, Kashim Shettima, and Speaker of House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila on Twitter, wrote, “President-elect Bola Tinubu and former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair after a meeting this Tuesday afternoon at Defence House, Abuja.”

Both the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and the Labour Party had protested strongly to the US government following the latter’s official statement released by the country’s Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, that the US was “ready to work with Tinubu.”

The parties deemed the statement as a recognition of the election which they said was flawed.