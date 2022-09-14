Incessant ASUU Strikes Widening Human Capital Development Gap In Nigeria–AYGF

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The incessant strikes by members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities are widening the human capital development gap in Nigeria, the African Youth Growth Foundation has said.

The Executive Director of the AYGF, Dr. Arome Salifu, who said this during a media briefing on Wednesday in Abuja, argued that unless something urgent is done to address the lingering crisis in the education sector, Nigeria will continue to lag behind its peers in manpower development.

Salifu while speaking during the media briefing described the ongoing industrial action by ASUU which has been over six months as ‘a situation of emergency’

He also stated that “the unfolding woes that have befallen our education sector, particularly the tertiary education sub-sector is a sad one that has become a sore thumb. One very prominent symptom is the industrial action.”

The Director of AYGF, however, recommends that the “government put empathy for the students first”, as they must take into “cognizance the fact that our human capital development gap is widening.”

He added that the students are going to be rushed through their courses. overburdened and the entire system will be crowded with mediocrity while urging the government to help in solving the issue

However, Salifu highlighted some of the consequences of the strike.

He added, “The ongoing industrial action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities is crippling the education sector, particularly in the areas of engineering research and development.

“One of the consequences of this is the workforce gap it would create in the future. Major fallout of the incessant strike is the brain drain resulting from continuous unemployment.

“ASUU and the government have been in negotiations, accusations, and counteraccusations over the strike. In all of these, like it is often said, when two elephants fight, the grass suffers; our children are suffering and languishing at home

“ASUU has accused the government of not keeping its promise to pay over N1.5trn which is to be used in the upgrade of the universities and increase the remuneration of the lecturers. The sum, the government has repeatedly said would be difficult to raise

“As a fallout of the refusal of the government to pay. ASUU feels it is left with no option but to go on strike. This strike so far has not yielded any positive results. That is why we are here

“One of our aims here is not to apportion blame. We have to put our heads together and suggest a way forward from our current impasse. If we look at the consequences of the strike, we have no choice but to plead with all parties to sheath their swords.

“We are also urging ASUU to consider finding a middle ground in all that has been said and agreed in the negotiations with the government and other stakeholders in the interest of national cohesion and posterity.”

Salifu further advised students to register for online courses to update themselves, acquire skills and become productive while negotiations progress.