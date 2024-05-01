Increasing Workers’ Salary Won’t Worsen Inflation, Says TUC

330 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Trade Union Congress (TUC) has stated that increasing workers’ pay will not, in anyway, worsen inflation in the country.

The President of TUC, Festus Osifo stated this in an interview with Channels Television on Wednesday.

He noted that there has been an increase in revenue allocation to states since May 2023, and wondered why it was difficult for the government to use some of those allocations to increase workers’ pay.

“If you look today, from May 2023 to date, revenue from the Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC) to the state governments has tripled.

“This means the state government has more money to build roads and schools to purchase other items.

“The most critical aspect of production is labour. It is for you to take part of the money and pay workers. That won’t increase inflation because the money will be spent anyway; if you don’t give it to workers, it will be spent on other projects.

“Giving workers what is due them won’t necessarily worsen inflation,” he said.

Recall that the Federal Government on Tuesday approved 25 percent and 35 percent salary increase for civil servants across various consolidated salary structures.

A statement released on the eve of the Workers’ Day celebration and signed by the Head of Press, National Salaries, Incomes, and Wages Commission, Emmanuel Njoku, stated that the increases takes effect on January 1, 2024.

The statement added that the augmentation applies to the six remaining consolidated salary structures which include; the Consolidated Public Service Salary Structure, Consolidated Research and Allied Institutions Salary Structure, Consolidated Police Salary Structure, Consolidated Para-military Salary Structure, Consolidated Intelligence Community Salary Structure, and Consolidated Armed Forces Salary Structure.