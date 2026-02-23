India Asks Citizens To Leave Iran

266 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Indian Embassy in Iran on Monday issued an urgent advisory directing all Indian nationals to depart from the country amid looming fear of war in the Middle East as tensions between Tehran and Washington grow.

The mission urged Indians currently in Iran, including students, pilgrims, business persons, and tourists, to depart at the earliest using any available means of transport, including commercial flights.

The advisory follows earlier guidance issued on January 5 and January 14, reiterating calls for caution.

“In continuation of the advisory issued by the Government of India on 5 January 2026, and in view of the evolving situation in Iran, Indian nationals who are currently in Iran (students, pilgrims, business persons and tourists) are advised to leave Iran by available means of transport, including commercial flights,” the advisory read.

“The 14 January 2026 Advisory is hereby reiterated that all Indian citizens and PIOS should exercise due caution, avoid areas of protests or demonstrations, stay in contact with the Indian Embassy in Iran, and monitor local media for any developments,” it added.

United States President Donald Trump had earlier issued a warning to Iran, asking it to come to terms with America within 10 to 15 days.

“We are either going to get a deal, or it’s going to be unfortunate for them…. 10 – 15 days would be enough time,” Trump said.

However, the mission urged the Indian national to stay in contact with the Indian Embassy in Iran and monitor local media for any developments. It also requested them to have their travel and immigration documents, including Passports and Identity Cards, readily available with them.

The Embassy also issued helpline numbers +98 912 810 9115, +98 912 810 9109, +98 912 810 9102 and +98 993 217 9359 and at [email protected].