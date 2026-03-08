India Crush New Zealand To Defend T20 Title

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

India banished the ghosts of 2023 by emphatically beating New Zealand by 96 runs in Ahmedabad to defend their T20 World Cup title.

On the same ground they wilted under pressure and expectancy two and a half years ago against Australia in the 50-over showpiece, the co-hosts romped to 255-5 – two more than they managed in Thursday’s semi-final against England – in front of a crowd of more than 100,000 jubilant supporters.

The top three all made the most of supreme batting conditions, with Sanju Samson crashing 89 from 46 deliveries, Abhishek Sharma a 21-ball 52 and Ishan Kishan 54 from 25.

Their total could have been even greater but for Jimmy Neesham taking three wickets in the 16th over. Shivam Dube hit 24 from the last to ensure New Zealand’s respite was only brief.

Tim Seifert whacked 52 from 26 balls but around him New Zealand lost regular wickets in pursuit of a lost cause, including Finn Allen, the Black Caps’ semi-final centurion, for nine in the third over.

The majestic Jasprit Bumrah bamboozled the lower order to finish with 4-15 as New Zealand were bowled out for 159 in 19 overs.

The win means India – the first side to defend the men’s T20 World Cup – have now won the past three men’s white-ball tournaments – this, the 2024 title and the 2025 Champions Trophy.

For New Zealand, also beaten by India in Dubai last year, this defeat goes alongside their near misses in the World Cup finals of 2015, 2019 and 2021.

For two overs, it appeared things could have been just like 2023 when India were far too tentative on, quite literally, cricket’s biggest stage.

There were five dot balls in the first over, bowled by seamer Matt Henry, and only five runs in the second, off Glenn Phillips’ part-time spin.

But Samson and Abhishek took 15 from Jacob Duffy’s first over and 24 from the next bowled by Lockie Ferguson as the innings, and the crowd, roared into life.

Even with that slow start, Abhishek and Samson took 92 runs from the best powerplay ever seen at a World Cup. In comparison, the Black Caps were 52-3 after their first six overs – a crucial difference.

Abhishek had only made one score over 15 in this tournament but flogged the ball to all parts. Samson was again supreme, backing up his 97 not out against West Indies and 89 against England with another innings that mixed flair with a classical technique.

Together he and Abhishek hit 12 of the innings’ 18 sixes, which took India’s tournament total to 106 – 30 more than any other team here and a record for a T20 World Cup.

When left-hander Kishan followed in raising his bat it was the first time the top three had reached fifty in a men’s T20 World Cup. They had 203 runs after 15.1 overs and Dube’s late burst – after a run of 28 runs in 24 balls – ensured India charged beyond a par score.

They took all the momentum, a batting paradise capitalised upon. Afterwards the chase was a slow coronation.

India were beaten by South Africa in the Super 8s stage but have responded brilliantly with three scores in excess of 250. This was a night of glory for a new generation, after the T20 retirement of superstars Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja.

New Zealand, as ever, had battled admirably to this stage. They are so rarely below par but, on this occasion, a poor start cost them.

There were eight wides in the first four overs, as well as some wayward bowling from Duffy and Ferguson.

Seamer Duffy was brought in for off-spinner Cole McConchie, curious given India’s struggles against off-spin in the tournament.

After his first over went for 15, he finished with 0-42 from three – a gamble that did not pay off – while Ferguson’s two overs cost 48.

The pitch remained flat but the weight of a colossal target was too great.

Allen, whose thrilling 33-ball century against South Africa took the Black Caps to this point, survived a comically bad drop from Shivam Dube in the first over but was caught off spinner Axar Patel in the third.

Seifert carried on the assault by striking five sixes before hitting a Varun Chakravarthy long-hop to deep mid-wicket. That was 72-5. The game was done.

The lower order dragged the game out but Bumrah could not be resisted.

He bowled Neesham, Henry and captain Mitchell Santner with perfect slower-ball yorkers to add sparkle to a superb team performance.

