India’s Indigenous Defence Surge: Lessons For Nigeria From Public-Private Innovation

India’s indigenous military industrial base is steadily emerging as a global benchmark, combining decades of public-sector expertise with private-sector agility and cutting-edge innovation.

For countries like Nigeria, still in the early stages of local defence production, India’s trajectory offers a powerful case study in strategic planning, technological self-reliance, and industrial ecosystem development.

For decades, India relied heavily on imported military hardware. Today, however, deliberate government policy, sustained research and development, and strong public-private collaboration are transforming the country into a producer and exporter of advanced defence technology.

The result is a sophisticated ecosystem that is reducing import dependence, enhancing operational capability, and positioning India as a credible player in the global defence market.

These developments were on full display to a delegation of foreign defence journalists currently in India on a Familiarisation Capsule organised by the Ministries of Defence and External Affairs.

Bengaluru, India’s technology hub, provided the perfect vantage point to observe how indigenous military industrial complexes are evolving in scale, sophistication, and global relevance.

At Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), one of India’s flagship defence electronics companies, the delegation was briefed on a journey of sustained growth, diversification, and technological mastery.

Executive Director, retired Navy Commander K. Kumar, described BEL as both a strategic partner of the Indian Armed Forces and a national asset.

He attributed the company’s growth to a business model rooted in structured technology transfer partnerships with foreign firms, dependable production collaborators, and strong in-house research and development.

“Our growth story is anchored on continuous innovation and trusted partnerships,” Kumar told journalists.

He stressed that while BEL collaborates extensively with academic institutions, the company consistently seeks emerging technologies and acquisition opportunities, ensuring that it does not remain complacent.

Industry analysts note that BEL’s most valuable asset may be intangible: the institutional trust it has earned from the government, armed forces, and international customers. This credibility has enabled the company to scale production, diversify product lines, and compete globally.

Key defence platforms and systems produced by BEL include: Akash Weapon System radar and control systems; advanced naval combat management systems; electronic warfare suites for land, air, and sea platforms; as well as coastal surveillance radar systems.

Others are, air defence fire control radars; software-defined radios for tactical communications; electro-optical fire control systems; battlefield surveillance radars; IFF (Identification Friend or Foe) systems; and integrated air command and control systems (IACCS components).

BEL’s model demonstrates the strategic value of combining public-sector resources with innovation and disciplined partnerships, a lesson Nigeria could emulate through sustained support for Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON) and complementary private-sector initiatives.

The delegation then visited NewSpace Research and Technologies, an emerging private-sector defence technology firm representing India’s new-age military innovation ecosystem.

At the firm, retired Navy Commander Ashwin Shastry, AVP (Alliances and Partnerships), explained that NewSpace focuses on disruptive technologies, rapid prototyping, and scalable unmanned systems tailored to modern warfare requirements.

Notable platforms and capabilities include: High-altitude long-endurance (HALE) unmanned aerial systems; Tactical loitering munitions (kamikaze drones); Autonomous swarm drone systems; AI-enabled surveillance UAVs; Maritime unmanned systems for coastal security; Counter-drone solutions; Multi-domain unmanned teaming technologies; and Advanced mission planning and autonomy software

It is observed that firms like NewSpace inject speed, innovation, and venture-style agility into India’s defence ecosystem, complementing traditional public-sector giants like BEL.

At SSS Defence, India’s private-sector defence story extends beyond electronics and unmanned systems.

SSS Defence is the country’s first private original equipment manufacturer (OEM) of small arms, showcasing homegrown capability in infantry weapons.

CEO Vivek Krishnan told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that SSS Defence designs, manufactures, tests, and certifies its weapon systems entirely in-house, maintaining full ownership of intellectual property.

He said the firm had produced: Sniper rifles: 338 Saber (1,500 m range), Viper (7.62x51mm); Assault rifles and carbines: P72 (7.62x39mm), M72 (5.56x45mm), Raptor (.300 Blackout); Submachine guns: G72 SMG/CSMG (9x19mm); Upgraded AK rifles, ammunition, and weapon optics.

Krishnan highlighted that India historically lacked a strong private gun-making culture, unlike the United States or Brazil, where civilian shooting traditions nurtured private manufacturers.

According to him, policy reforms since 2016 have opened the door for private-sector participation, and SSS Defence is already exporting to Armenia while exploring technology transfer and licensed production agreements.

“By controlling both weapons and ammunition supply, we strengthen operational reliability for our customers,” Krishnan said, underscoring the strategic value of vertically integrated indigenous production.

The delegation also visited Astrome Technologies Pvt. Ltd., a start-up engineering next-generation wireless connectivity for both terrestrial and satellite systems.

Founded in 2015 and incubated at the Indian Institute of Science, Astro focuses on millimetre-wave E-band (70–80 GHz) communications and electronically steerable phased-array antennas.

Astrome has developed: GigaMesh wireless fibre backhaul systems; Software-defined satellite modems for secure communications; ZetaSat flat-panel multi-orbit satellite terminals; S- and X-band video transceivers; Space-to-space inter-satellite links; and 150-kg class satellite bus (under development).

The company’s President, Venkatech Kumaran, emphasised India-first technology development, claiming patents in phased-array antennas and communication constellation optimisation. Astro’s vision is to provide global communication solutions, particularly for the Global South, while maintaining end-to-end design and manufacturing within India.

Nigeria has made notable strides through DICON and local innovation by armed forces and private firms, yet its defence industrial base is at an early stage of maturity.

However, the industry is still faced with the challenges of limited scale of local production, dependence on foreign technology, fragmented research and development pipelines, weak industry-academia integration and inconsistent long-term funding.

India’s experience offers actionable lessons. Policy consistency over decades to support indigenisation; structured technology transfer to build local capacity; civil-military-academic integration for continuous innovation; trust and quality assurance to secure adoption by the armed forces; and space for private innovators to accelerate technology adoption.

India’s story demonstrates that indigenous defence capability is built not overnight but through patient institution-building, sustained investment, and ecosystem thinking.

Public sector giants provide scale and credibility, while private start-ups inject agility, innovation, and niche technological expertise.

For Nigeria, the Indian model underscores both the possibilities and urgency: with the right policy discipline, funding stability, and industry coordination, Africa’s largest economy could gradually replicate elements of India’s success.

The Familiarisation Capsule in Bengaluru has provided not just a window into India’s defence industrial rise, but a strategic blueprint for countries aiming to secure their future through indigenous military capability, fostering self-reliance, technological innovation, and global competitiveness.