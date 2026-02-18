India’s Maritime Power On Display As Global Navies Gather In Vizag

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The might of the Indian Navy and partner navies from across the globe was on full display on Wednesday as President Droupadi Murmu of India, reviewed the International Fleet Review (IFR) 2026 off the coast of Visakhapatnam.

Sailing aboard INS Sumedha, the Presidential Yacht, Murmu, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces — inspected 72 frontline ships and submarines drawn from the Indian Navy and friendly foreign navies.

She was accompanied by Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer, Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh Tripathi, alongside other senior dignitaries

This marks the 13th Fleet Review since India’s Independence and the third international edition hosted by the country, with about 70 nations participating in the grand maritime showcase.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that India previously hosted the event in Mumbai in 2001 and in Visakhapatnam in 2016.

Themed “United Through Oceans,” the 2026 edition, returns to Visakhapatnam a decade later, reflecting India’s expanding maritime footprint and growing indigenous capabilities.

NAN reports that ships dressed in full regalia and manned by smartly turned-out officers and sailors rendered honours to the President before steaming past the Presidential Yacht in a synchronised sail-past

Some of the highlights of the event were India’s indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, alongside formidable destroyers and frigates such as INS Chennai, INS Visakhapatnam, INS Mysore and INS Mumbai.

Also, submarines including INS Sindhukesari, INS Shankul, and INS Sindhukerti are also featured prominently in the review columns.

The spectacle underscored India’s steady march towards self-reliance in defence production and its commitment to maritime security, interoperability, and cooperative engagement with friendly navies.

For thousands who witnessed the ceremony along the Vizag coast, the review was not just a display of sea power but a moment of national pride and maritime confidence.

Furthermore, the attendance and participation of allied nations, including the U.S., Russia, and Nigeria, among others, demonstrated India’s resolve to enhance maritime security and economy, not just in its coastal lines but globally.

Inbher remarks, President Droupadi Murmu, said that the Indian Navy was vigilant in safeguarding the country’s maritime interests and contributing to stability across wider maritime commerce.

Murmu said the Indian navy was deployed in the region to serve as a credible instrument of deterrence and defence against threats and challenges arising in the sea.

The President added that the Indian navy had continued to play a vital role in promoting goodwill and building bridges of trust, confidence, and friendship with navies around the globe.

The 2026 IFR is said to be the largest ever in India and one of the largest in the world.