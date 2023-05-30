Industrial Court Upholds FG’s No Work No Pay Policy Against ASUU

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The National Industrial Court has upheld the Federal Government’s no-work-no-pay rule against the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

The court held that the rule, which was enforced by the government when ASUU went on strike last year was completely legal.

According to the judgment delivered by the President of the Court, Justice Benedict Kanyip, it is within the right of the FG to withhold salaries for staff who go on strike.

However, the court found that it is against University Autonomy for the Federal Government to impose the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) as a payment platform on members of ASUU.

It stated that they have the right to determine how their salaries should be paid.

The Minister of Education at the time of the strike, Adamu Adamu, stated on a number of occasions that the FG was firm on the rule and had no plans to pay salaries to the members of the union for the period when they were on strike, February 14 to October 7, 2022.

“The Federal Government is not rescinding the no work- no pay decision. The Federal Government has taken the decision that it will not pay whoever goes on strike. If they call the strike off today, they will be losing 7 months of pay,” Adamu said in September last year.

Upon the Union’s continued demand for the payment of their salaries, the FG dragged ASUU to the National Industrial Court.