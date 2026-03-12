INEC Alerts Public To Fake CVR Website

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has drawn the public’s attention to a fraudulent website that claims to provide nationwide online voter card registration services.

They Commission, in a message on its official X on Thursday, said it has no affiliation with the website.

“The commission wishes to categorically inform the public that the website below is FAKE and has no affiliation whatsoever with INEC:

“Fake Website: https://snaplink.linksnapro.com/online-registration,” the message read.

It further warned members of the public to avoid clicking on the link or submitting any personal information on the site.

“Members of the public are strongly advised not to click on the link or submit personal information on the site, as it may be used to harvest sensitive personal data. For clarity, the only official portal for the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) of the Commission is: https://cvr.inecnigeria.org,” the message added.

The commission further advised eligible citizens who wish to register as new voters, transfer their voter registration, correct personal information, or replace lost or damaged permanent voter cards (PVCs) to visit its official portal.

It also urged the public to remain vigilant and ensure to verify electoral information through official channels of the Commission.