INEC Announces Last Day For PVC Collection As Nationwide Distribution Begins Dec 12

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced the procedure and dates for collection of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) across the nation.

Festus Keyamo, INEC’s Commissioner for Information and Voter Education Committee, said collection of PVCs will commence nationwide from December 12, 2022 to January 22, 2023.

Okoye made the announcement after a meeting of the commission’s management on Friday.

“The Commission has fixed Monday 12 December 2022 to Sunday 22 January 2023 as the dates for the collection of PVCs in all the 774 Local Government Offices of the Commission throughout the Federation.

“The Commission also resolved to devolve PVC collection to the 8,809 Registration Areas/Wards from Friday 6th to Sunday 15th January 2023. Those that are unable to collect their PVCs at the Local Government Offices of the Commission can do so at the Registration Areas/Electoral Wards. After the 15th of January 2023, the exercise will revert to the Local Government Offices of the Commission until 22nd January 2023,” he said.

Okoye added that all registered voters, including those that participated in the recently concluded Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) can collect their PVCs from 9.00am to 3.00pm daily, including Saturdays and Sundays.

“All the RECs and Electoral Officers (EOs) have been directed to convene a meeting with the critical stakeholders in their States and Local Government Areas, including traditional and religious leaders, civil society groups, community-based organisations and the media to brief them on the modalities for the collection of the PVCs in order to sensitise the public and ensure seamless exercise.

“Similarly, RECs and EOs have also been directed to set up help desks to assist registrants with complaints about their PVCs or with the PVC collection procedure for immediate redress,” said the INEC spokesperson.