INEC Announces Plan To Conduct Supplementary Elections After March 11 Governorship, State Assembly Polls

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced plans to conduct rescheduled and supplementary elections in parts of the country where challenges were encountered during Saturday’s presidential and national assembly polls.

INEC spokesperson, Festus Okoye, revealed this after the commission’s regular weekly meeting on Thursday.

While the supplementary elections pertain to senatorial districts where final results were not declared after Saturday’s elections, Okoye said the rescheduled elections will be held in Enugu and Edo States where the commission canceled some senatorial polls.

The Commission was silent about issues that have been raised concerning its alleged poor handling of the presidential election.

Okoye said, “The Commission assures Nigerians that the Governorship and State House of Assembly elections scheduled for Saturday 11th March 2023 will hold as scheduled and all the processes and procedures leading to the election are being finalized. Furthermore, the Commission will conduct the re-scheduled elections in Enugu and Edo States on Saturday 11th March 2023 along with the Governorship and State Assembly elections.

“The Commission is aware that in some Senatorial Districts and Federal Constituencies, Declarations and Returns were not made. The Commission is compiling the list of the affected constituencies. A date for supplementary elections will be fixed after the Governorship and State Assembly elections.”