INEC Begins Review Of Election Regulations, Guidelines Ahead Of 2027

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has commenced a three-day workshop in Ikot Ekpene, Akwa Ibom State, to review its 2022 regulations and guidelines for political parties in line with the newly enacted Electoral Act 2026.

The workshop, which runs from March 4 to March 6, is INEC’s first formal engagement to harmonise its regulatory framework with the provisions of the new law signed in February 2026.

It brings together National Commissioners, the Resident Electoral Commissioner for Akwa Ibom State, aides of the INEC Chairman, directors of key departments, and development partners.

Delivering the opening and keynote address, INEC Chairman Prof. Joash Amupitan described the workshop as a legislative and operational realignment necessary to meet compressed timelines introduced by the Electoral Act 2026.

INEC had earlier announced that the 2027 presidential and National Assembly elections will be held on January 16, while governorship and state assembly elections are scheduled for February 6.

Amupitan said the Commission is moving beyond the 2022 framework to “sanitise party operations” and mainstream findings from the Political Party Performance Index (PPPI), a diagnostic tool designed to bridge the gap between party constitutions and grassroots realities.

He warned that poor internal democracy, especially flawed party primaries, poses a serious threat to electoral integrity.

“If unpopular candidates are imposed through opaque processes, we risk voter apathy and an explosion of pre-election litigation,” he stated, noting that the 2026 guidelines will introduce stricter benchmarks for membership documentation, financial transparency, and inclusion of women, youth, and Persons with Disabilities (PWDs).

INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner for Akwa Ibom State, Obo Effanga, in his welcome remarks, described the retreat as an opportunity for the Commission to deepen its understanding of the new Electoral Act and update its guidelines to ensure transparency, fairness, and administrative efficiency.

He noted that while Nigeria’s electoral system has witnessed incremental improvements over time, continuous reform remains essential to sustaining voter confidence and strengthening democratic institutions.

Dr. Baba Bila, National Commissioner and Chairman of the Election and Party Monitoring Committee, stated that the review of the 2022 Regulations and Guidelines for Political Parties could not have come at a more critical time. He explained that the workshop is the Commission’s first to examine the implications of the Electoral Act 2026 on its regulations and guidelines for various electoral activities.

Bila said it is not coincidental that the first document slated for review is the Regulations and Guidelines for Political Parties 2022, as it governs the registration, statutory compliance, administration, conduct, and monitoring of political parties and related political activities.

The 2022 regulations are structured into five parts covering registration and deregistration of political parties; party membership and structure; conduct of party conventions, congresses, and meetings; conduct of rallies and campaigns; and monitoring of party primaries and candidate nomination processes.

The Director of Election and Party Monitoring, Mrs Joan Arabs, outlined the objectives of the workshop as reviewing operational challenges in the 2022 Guidelines, reorganising clauses for administrative effectiveness, integrating new legal provisions from the Electoral Act 2026, and harmonising regulations with INEC’s six constitutional functions. These functions include registration and deregistration of political parties, monitoring party finances and primaries, auditing party accounts, regulating campaigns, and developing enforcement mechanisms. The revised document, she stressed, is expected to be comprehensive, legally compliant, and user-friendly.

A major highlight of the reform process is the integration of the Political Party Performance Index (PPPI), developed through collaboration between INEC and the Westminster Foundation for Democracy (WFD). Country Director of WFD Nigeria, Adebowale Olorunmola, said the 2022 Regulations served Nigeria well during the 2023 general elections but acknowledged that “current realities” demand updated operational tools.

Olorunmola said political parties must evolve beyond mere election platforms into viable democratic institutions characterised by internal democracy, inclusivity, accountability, and legal compliance. He commended Amupitan’s leadership and reaffirmed WFD’s commitment to supporting reforms that align party operations with the expectations of the Nigerian electorate.

Meanwhile, Amupitan also raised concerns over the growing trend of leadership disputes within political parties, which often spill into prolonged court battles.

He noted that Sections 83(5) and (6) of the Electoral Act 2026 now reinforce the principle established in Onuoha v. Okafor (1983) by limiting judicial interference in internal party matters.

According to him, reducing intra-party conflicts and strengthening internal dispute resolution mechanisms will free the Commission to focus on its core mandate of election management rather than defending avoidable litigation.

“Our task is to ensure that political parties evolve from mere election vehicles into enduring democratic institutions,” the INEC chairman added.