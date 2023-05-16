INEC Chair Swears In REC After Senate Confirmation

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Professor Mahmood Yakubu, chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC), has administered the oath of office on Dr. Mahmuda Isah following his recent confirmation as Resident Electoral Commission.

Isah was sworn in for a second and final five-year during INEC’s weekly meeting at the commission’s headquarters on Tuesday in Abuja.

The REC who holds a PhD in Petroleum Law was first appointed in Jan 2018 and served in both Jigawa and Kaduna States before his first term expired in Jan 2023.

The Senate confirmed Isah’s nomination as REC in March after he was screened and deemed to have satisfied the requirements of Section 154(1), Section 14 (1), and (2) of the Third Schedule of the Constitution and orders 119 and 121 of the Senate standing orders, 2015 as (amended).

Isah was deployed to the Federal Capital Territory by the INEC management.