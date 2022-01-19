INEC Chides Tinubu Over False Claim On Voters Card

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has scolded the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ahmed Bola Tinubu, for falsely claiming that Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) have expiry date.

INEC urged Nigerians to discount Tinubu’s recent claim that the PVCs currently in the possession of electorates have expired.

The commission said the APC leader’s claim was not only misleading but would “certainly push eligible voters to register more than once thereby creating the problem of double and multiple registrations”.

Tinubu had reportedly told his supporters who recently visited in Abuja that “In case they (INEC) do not announce to you on time, the PVC you have has expired.”

He claimed that the resultant effect was the alleged diminishing number of eligible voters across the country.

The former Lagos governor, who recently declared his intention to run for president in 2023, urged his supporters to “Take one family member, two family members, knock on all doors and make sure that” they apply for “the new registration”.

“You need to spread it to various local government and wards at each levels. No matter how difficult it is. To me, I look at it closely and you look at other elections being held, you will see that it’s diminishing because those cards expired. It’s mandatory that you go and register to vote and achieve your aspirations. May God bless you and bless Nigeria,” he said.

The APC leader’s claim was, however, faulted by Professor Bolade Eyinla, the Chief Technical Adviser to the chairman of INEC.

“This information is not correct. The PVC issued to all previously registered voters remains valid. This kind of statement will certainly push eligible voters to register more than once thereby creating the problem of double and multiple registrations,” Eyinla told journalists on Wednesday in Abuja.

The Chief Press Secretary to the INEC Chairman, Rotimi Oyekanmi, similarly countered Tinubu’s claim and warned the citizens against double registration.

“…double registration is an offence under our laws. Eligible Nigerians are entitled to register only once. Once a name appears on the National Register of Voters, it stays there permanently.

“One of the very few instances where a name could be removed from the register is if there’s a strong and verifiable proof that the person bearing the name has died,” Oyekanmi warned.