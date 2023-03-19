INEC Confirms THE WHISTLER Report On Invasion Of Abia Collation Centre By Thugs

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has confirmed an earlier report by THE WHISTLER on the invasion of its collation centre in Obingwa Local Government Area of Abia State by political thugs.

Advertisement

This website earlier reported how the INEC chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, ordered that the governorship results of Obingwa LGA be transferred to the Umuahia state collation office following the disruption of the collation exercise by thugs.

But the political thugs held the electoral officers hostage in a bid to compel them to declare “altered results” of the election at INEC’s area office in the LGA.

Confirming the development, INEC in a tweet on Sunday afternoon, said: “Thugs have invaded our Obingwa Local Government Area office in Abia State. Security agencies have been alerted. The Commission is monitoring the situation and will issue a statement shortly.”

THE WHISTLER reported that the collation center was invaded by the thugs after the incumbent Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, who hails from Obingwa LGA, stormed the venue with the Abia Commissioner of Police and his supporters.

Ikpeazu’s former Chief of Staff, Okechukwu Ahiwe, is the candidate of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the election.

Advertisement

But Alex Otti, candidate of the Labour Party, is projected to win the election.