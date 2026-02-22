INEC Declares APC’s Ishaku As Winner Of Bwari Chairmanship Election

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Joshua Ishaku of the All Progressive Congress (APC), winner of the Bwari Area Council Chairmanship election.

Mohammed Nurudeen, the Returning Officer for the Bwari chairmanship election, who announced the results on Sunday in Bwari, disclosed that Mr Ishaku polled a total of 18,466 votes and therefore declared him the winner.

”I am the returning officer for the 2026 FCT Area Council, Bwari chairmanship held on Feb. 21, 2026.

”That Joshua Ishaku,, having certified the requirements of the law is hereby declared the winner and is returned elected,” he said.

Mr Nurudeen also said that the candidate of African Democratic Congress (ADC) scored a total of 4,254 votes, while that of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) scored 3,515 to come second and third, respectively.

The chairmanship election was conducted in 10 wards of the council, namely; Igu, Shere, Dutse, Ushafa, Byazhin, Kuduru, Kubwa, Usuma, Bwari central and Kawu.