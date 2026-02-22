INEC Declares APC’s Maikalangu Winner Of AMAC Chairmanship Election

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced Christopher Maikalangu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) chairmanship election.

Announcing the result, the AMAC collation officer, Andrew Abue, said Maikalangu, who is the incumbent chairman, secured the highest number of votes cast in the poll. He scored 40,295 votes out of 62,861 valid votes to defeat other contestants.

Abue stated that the African Democratic Congress (ADC) placed second with 12,109 votes, while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) garnered 3,398 votes.

Providing a breakdown of the figures, he said rejected votes stood at 2,336, total valid votes were 62,861, and total votes cast amounted to 65,197. He also disclosed that AMAC has 837,338 registered voters, with 65,676 accredited voters participating in the election.

“That Maikalangu of the APC, having certified the requirements of the law is hereby declared the winner and is returned elected,” Abue said.

Several political parties featured in the contest, with results as follows: Accord (403 votes); Action Alliance (108); African Democratic Congress (12,109); Action Democratic Party (588); All Progressives Congress (40,295); All Progressives Grand Alliance (1,111); Allied Peoples Movement (122); Action Peoples Party (32); Boot Party (43); New Nigeria Peoples Party (1,694); National Rescue Movement (73); Peoples Democratic Party (3,398); Peoples Redemption Party (90); Social Democratic Party (2,185); Young Progressives Party (421); and Zenith Labour Party (189).

Reacting after the announcement, APC collation agent Gambo Babale commended the electoral body, describing the exercise as credible and transparent.

“INEC has done so well. We’ve seen the processes across all the polling units, the ward coalition centres and here at AMAC area council coalition centre. Everything was done perfectly well.

“They’ve tried. They’ve done everything humanly possible. I believe this high level of transparency occurred in all the coalition’s exercise that took place in AMAC.

“PDP won about two ward councillors, Karu and Karishi. That is to tell you the level of transparency that happens in this election,” he said.

While congratulating Maikalangu, Babale expressed optimism about the party’s future prospects, saying the victory would enable the chairman to deliver more dividends of democracy to residents. He added that the outcome signalled readiness for the 2027 elections.

The YPP ward collation agent, Abdullahi Ibrahim, also praised the conduct of the poll and congratulated the winner.

Result sheets were signed by party agents representing ADC, APC, APGA, YPP and NNPP at the collation centre.