INEC Declares PDP’s Mba Enugu Governor-Elect

The Independent National Electoral Commission, Thursday, declared Mr Peter Mba of the Peoples Democratic Party winner of the guber election in Enugu State.

INEC, after reviewing the protracted case partaining to the use of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System in the polls, admitted that BVAS wasn’t used for voting in Nkanu East LGA.

INEC adopted that rather than the 30, 000 votes hitherto claimed to have been accredited in the poll, only 16,000 were actually captured by Bivas.

The returning officer, Professor Maduebibisi Ofo Iwe, said the commission acted in line with its mandate to review the exercise.

According to him, INEC authorities carried out the review and all the materials used were moved to Abuja for the exercise.

With this verdict, PDP’s guber candidate, Peter Mba, scored 160,895, against LP’s candidate’s Barr Chijioke Edeoga that scored 157,552.