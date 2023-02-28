INEC Declares Tinubu Winner Of Rivers State Presidential Election

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has declared the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu, the winner of the presidential election in Rivers State.

Advertisement

The election was held in February alongside the national assembly elections.

In making the declaration in the state on Tuesday evening, Prof Charles Adias, said Tinubu polles 231,591 votes from the 23 local government areas of the state to defeat the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, who scored 175,071 votes.

The collation of result was halted following a complaint by the State Returning Officer that he was receiving threat messages and calls.

He said the two remaining local government areas, including Governor Nyesom Wike’s Obio/Akpor and Degema, were presented to the state Collation Officer, necessitating the completion of the exercise at the state level.

A breakdown of the score showed the APC won 14 LGAs, the Labour Party, five, while the PDP won four.

Advertisement

Wike is of the PDP but fell out with the national leadership over calls for Iyorchia Ayu, the National Chairman of the PDP to resign.

He decided to support the APC candidate in the election.

However, Adias, who is also the Vice Chancellor of the Federal University, Otuoke, Bayelsa State said, “We have received the collated results from all the 23 local government areas. I will now give a summary of the results.

“From the final collated results, the APC polled 231,591, while the Labour Party scored 175,071 and the Peoples Democratic Party, 88,468 to come second and third respectively.

“The local governments won by the APC are: Obio, Akpor, Oyigbo, Eleme, Tai, Gokana, Khana, Ikwerre, Emuoha, Abua/Odual, Ahoada East, Akuku-Toru, Asari-Toru, Omuma, Opobo/Nkoro.

Advertisement

“On its part, the Labour Party won in Ogba-Egbema-Ndoni, Etche, Bonny, Port Harcourt City and Ahoada West, while the PDP won in Degema, Ogu/Bolo, Andoni and Okrika LGAs.

“I am pleased to inform you that we have come to the end of this exercise in Rivers State. It is my honour that I present to you by announcing the results as collated.”

He announced the total of registered voters stood at 3,315,005, while the number of accredited voters stood at 605,055.

He gave the final collated results as:

A–1875

AA–321

Advertisement

AAC–443

ADC–1823

ADP–953

APC–231591

APGA–1468

APM–579

APP–849

BP–451

LP–175071

NNPP–1322

NRM–888

PDP–88468

PRP–275

SDP–10514

YPP–797

ZLP–5963

Total valid votes–523651

Rejected votes–30293

Total votes cast–553944.

Explaining further, the SRO said, “That is the result performance of parties and other vital statistics. In addition to this, we had cancellations in some number of RAs (registration areas) involving registered voters and PVCs collected.

“Total number of RAs affected due to cancellation and malfunctioning of the BVAS. 35 RAs were affected. We had 5,414 registered voters affected.

“Total number of PVCs collected in these affected units amounted to 51,763,” he added.