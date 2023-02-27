INEC Fails To Upload Ekiti Election Results On IReV Portal Despite Official Declaration

Despite the official declaration of results from Ekiti state, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is yet to upload any result from the state on it’s IReV election viewing portal.

When THE WHISTLER checked the portal at 12:30pm on Monday, nearly 24 hours after results from the state was accepted at INEC National Collation Centre and announced, no result from the 187 wards in the state has been uploaded.

The commission had earlier vowed to ensure that results are uploaded into the IREV portal as soon as voting and counting is concluded in accordance with the 2022 Electoral Act.

Recall that INEC declared presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, winner of the presidential election held in Ekiti State.

The election which took place on Saturday saw the APC scoring 201,494 to defeat the PDP which scored 89,554.

The Labour Party scored 11,397 votes to come third.