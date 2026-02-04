INEC Finalises Timetable For 2027 Elections

266 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC, says it has finalised work on the election timetable and schedule of activities ahead of the 2027 general elections

This comes Despite the seeming delay in the passage of the amended Electoral Act currently before the National Assembly.

The INEC Chairman, Prof. Joash Amupitan, disclosed this on Wednesday in Abuja at a meeting with Civil Society Organisations (CSOs.

While he noted that INEC has made its submissions to the National Assembly.

Amupitan conceded that some items in the schedule of activities could be impacted by the time the lawmakers pass the electoral act.

He, however, said for now, the commission has no choice than to rely on the subsisting Act for its activities.

Advertisement

Details later…