INEC Headquarters Is Not Court Where Your Prayers Can Be Answered, APC PCC Tells Atiku

119 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has told former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, that leading a protest to the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will not give him succour.

Advertisement

The presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the just concluded presidential election, on Monday led PDP leaders and his supporters to INEC headquarters to protest alleged irregularities that marred the February 25 election.

Atiku who condemned the failure of INEC to upload election results in real time as stipulated by the Electoral Act, vowed that the protest would continue for a very long time.

A statement by the Director Media & Publicity, APC PCC, Bayo Onanuga asked Atiku to stop throwing tantrums, adding that he lost because of his own poor judgment; mismanagement of his party and violation of power rotational arrangement between the North and the South.

“Atiku should avoid being misdirected by other court jesters in his party, who continued to campaign after the election, still spewing their inanities against the President-elect. They are mere comic characters in a travelling theatre group.

“INEC Headquarters is not a court where the prayers of Alhaji Atiku can be answered. No amount of theatrical display will give him succour. The honourable and lawful path to take is for Atiku to get his lawyers to plead his case in court. He should stop throwing tantrums like a baby whose candy was taken away over an election he clearly lost due to his own poor judgment; mismanagement of his own party and violation of power rotational arrangement between the North and the South. The PDP presidential candidate dug his own grave, in his last election and, absurdly, he is trying to rewrite the script of his own utter failure.

Advertisement

“We wonder how Atiku and his party hoped to win, when he himself admitted that Peter Obi, his running mate in 2019, ran away with traditional PDP votes from the South-East and South-South.

“It is preposterous that while Atiku is disturbing public peace, chanting phantom electoral victory, Peter Obi is making same claim. We think both men have embarrassed themselves enough and it is time they both resolved who between them is the supposed winner that will challenge our party’s victory in court,” the statement said.

The APC PCC admonish the PDP presidential candidate to respect his age and the high office of the Vice Presidency of Nigeria, which he once occupied.

“He should stop being teleguided by Dino Melaye, who disclosed scandalously that N400 billion was wasted on the election, which was clear at the outset that Atiku was bound to lose,” the APC PCC said.

“We don’t expect a former Vice President of Nigeria, a statesman and a Presidential candidate to be so jobless as to have time to disturb public peace over an electoral outcome he had already said he would challenge in court.”

Advertisement

According to APC PCC, with Atiku staging a protest, it wonders how a march to INEC will provide any victory window for him and his party, PDP, stressing that the only recourse open to him after the electoral umpire declared Bola Tinubu, the President-elect, is the Election Petition Tribunal.

“Instead of Atiku and his party to wisely spend their time to gather the so-called evidence they hope to present before the courts, they are busy dancing ‘skelewu’ on the streets and causing traffic nuisance to residents of the Federal Capital Territory who were going to work on a Monday morning,” the statement further stated.

“Finally, we advise Atiku to retire honourably from politics and move to his abode in Dubai. At 77 in November, Atiku does not have age on his side again. He has participated in his last election and hopefully, he has learnt worthy lessons, never to place his selfish interest above party and established principles in his party and the polity,” the statement concluded.