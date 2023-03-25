INEC Invites Governors, Members-Elect To Abuja For Collection Of Certificates Of Return 

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has invited all governors-elect and members-elect to its headquarters in Abuja for collection of their Certificates of Return following the conclusion of the March 18 state elections.

Festus Okoye, INEC’s National Commissioner for Information and Voter Education, issued the invitation in a press statement on Sunday.

Certificates of Return, which are issued to candidates who have been declared winners in elections, serve as the official proof of their victory and are required for them to be sworn in to their respective offices.

Okoye noted that the electoral umpire will issue the certificates in compliance with the Electoral Act mandating issuance of return certificates to winners within 14 days of concluding an election.

The collection of the Certificates of Return will take place at INEC’s headquarters in Abuja from March 29 to March 31, 2023.

Quoting Okoye, “The Commission met today, Saturday 25th March 2023 and deliberated on a wide range of issues including the issuance of Certificates of Return to those elected during the Governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections conducted by the Commission on 18th March 2023.

“By the provisions of Section 72(1) of the Electoral Act 2022, the Commission is mandated to issue a certificate of return within 14 days to every candidate who has been returned elected under the law.

“Pursuant to the above provision, the Commission has fixed Wednesday 29th, Thursday 30th and Friday 31st March 2023 for the issuance of certificates of return to Governors and Deputy Governors-elect as well as State Assembly members-elect. The presentation will take place in INEC offices in each State of the Federation

“Specific dates for the issuance of the certificates shall be communicated to those elected by the Resident Electoral Commissioners and Administrative Secretaries of the various States.”

INEC conducted 28 governorship and 993 State Houses of Assembly elections in March 18.