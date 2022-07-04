INEC May Extend Voter Registration By 3 Months As Court Fixes Date For Judgment

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has adjourned to July 12 judgment in a suit seeking an order compelling the Independent National Electoral Commission to extend voter registration by a minimum of three months before the 2023 general elections.

Recall that the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), had on June 20 obtained an interim injunction order from the court, against INEC’s closure of registration by June 30.

The group had accused INEC of failing to extend the deadline for Nigerian citizens while adjusting the date for political parties primary election.

Reacting to the development, the Chairman of the INEC, Mahmood Yakubu, had on June 30 agreed to continue to register eligible persons pending the final decision of the court.

SERAP tweeted on Monday that July 12 was fixed for judgment on the matter.

It tweeted, “Following the interim order stopping INEC from ending voter registration, and the hearing of arguments in the substantive suit today, Justice Olajuwon of the Federal High Court, Abuja has adjourned the case to 12 July 2022 for final judgment.”

SERAP and 185 others are asking the court to “declare unconstitutional, illegal, and incompatible with international standards the failure of the electoral body to extend the deadline for voter registration to allow eligible Nigerians to exercise their rights.”

The following reliefs are also being sought by SERAP:

“A declaration that the failure of INEC to extend the deadline for voter registration is a violation of eligible Nigerians’ rights to participate freely in their own government, equality and equal protection.

“An order of mandamus to direct and compel INEC to extend voter registration by a minimum of three months and take effective measures to ensure that eligible Nigerians are able to register to exercise their right to vote in the 2023 general elections.”