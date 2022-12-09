INEC Meets PLWDs, Other Stakeholders In Enugu Ahead If 2023 Election

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Independent National Electoral Commission, Enugu State, is currently holding a stakeholders’ meeting at its Enugu office aimed at ensuring the smooth conduct of the 2023 general elections. The stakeholders in attendance include people living with disabilities, chairmen of various political parties, religious leaders, and traditional rulers.

The spokesman of INEC in Enugu State, Mr Pius Eze, told THE WHISTLER that the meeting would discuss various measures aimed at making the forthcoming elections a success. According to him, ‘the stakeholders and INEC will discuss pressing issues during the meeting’, adding that ‘it is aimed at ensuring credible and hitch-free polls’ in 2023.

A person living with disabilities, who does not want to be mentioned, called on those in attendance to ensure that people living with disabilities ‘are not deliberately disenfranchised in the forthcoming elections’.

He said, “Many a time, the voting pattern does not favour us. Of course, any form of electoral violence makes it impossible for us to vote. Then, some polling units are usually located where some of us can’t access. It would be better to have special centres for people living with disabilities the same way external exams are conducted by the West African Examination Council and the National Examination Council.”

Meanwhile, one Charlie Okwesileze, a public affairs analyst, has called for political neutrality of religious leaders ahead of the 2023 general elections. According to him, “I expect our pastors and ministers of God to embark on voter sensitization, rather than making opinions on the candidates. Voting should be left for the voters.

“But a situation where religious leaders host contestants for elections privately makes them vulnerable to be bribed. I have cases where some ministers of God brazenly campaign for some candidates.”

He commended the Catholic Church in the state for embarking on voter sensitization through its Justice, Development and Peace Committee. He however advised the church not to be compromised.