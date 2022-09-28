INEC Must Conduct Free, Fair Election In 2023 For PDP To Win – Tambuwal

Aminu Tambuwal, the Sokoto State Governor and Director General of the Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Council, PDPPCC, has said the Independent Electoral Commission, INEC, has no option but to conduct a free and fair election in the 2023 elections.

Tambuwal stated this on Wednesday during the inauguration of the party’s presidential election campaign council at the International Conference Centre, ICC, Abuja.

Tambuwal pointed out that there’s no crisis in the party, making reference to the Rivers State Governor’s camp opposing the National Chairman of the party, Iyorchia Ayu.

The Wike camp has demanded Ayu’s ouster to pave way for a new Chairman from the south West, a call that has been rejected by the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Ayu has also been adamant, refusing to resign. The under-pressure National Chairman also failed to attend the inauguration of the PCC.

The event also saw the presentation of four books in honour of the Party’s presidential candidate.

While noting that there’s nothing new about parties experiencing crises, Tambuwal added that feedbacks across the country have shown that the party is free of crisis and on the right track to win the 2023 presidential election.

He promised to “hit the ground running” and “work very hard to ensure the victory of the party in the forthcoming election.

“PDP is the candidate to beat,” Tambuwal said, adding that “We only have to work hard and with God, we shall win.

“INEC must conduct free and fair elections. By doing so, victory will be guaranteed for the PDP.”

In his remarks, the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, who’s the chairman of the PCC, re-echoed Tambuwal’s declaration that there’s no crisis in the party.

Emmanuel said “if the passion is right, nothing is impossible. We have the character to win. I want to assure you that we will win.

“I accept this appointment with humility to serve as the chairman of the election campaign council.

“I will work with all and cross the country with the team to produce the candidate.

“You can’t give what you don’t have. With peace we can. My peace I give to the PDP,” he added.