INEC Officials Plead As Voters Stay Away From Maitama Polling Units

Voting in the ongoing Area Council elections across the Federal Capital Territory on Saturday recorded low turnout in parts of Maitama, as officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) were seen urging residents to come out and cast their ballots.

Visits to several polling units in the Maitama District by THE WHISTLER showed electoral officials seated and waiting for voters hours after accreditation and voting were scheduled to begin.

At Polling Unit 144 on Gana Street, Maitama, where 600 voters are registered, no voter had arrived as of 9:02 a.m.when THE WHISTLER visited.

The presiding officer told THE WHISTLER that officials arrived at about 8:10 a.m. but were yet to record any voter turnout.

“Only two party agents came and they have left,” the officer said.

A similar situation was observed at Polling Unit 145, also on Gana Street, with 575 registered voters. Officials said they arrived shortly after 8 a.m. but had not seen any voter or party agent as of the time of filing this report.

“We will wait and see. Whatever happens, we will know. For now, there is no single voter,” one of the presiding officers stated when THE WHISTLER visited at 9:28 a.m.

At Polling Unit 143 at Gana Street, which has 454 registered voters, no voter was present as of 10:35 a.m. Officials said they had completed their setup shortly after arrival but were still awaiting turnout.

“We arrived after eight and have set up since then, but no voter yet. We think they will come,” the presiding officer said.

At Polling Unit 1, located near Lake Chad by IBB Boulevard and with 432 registered voters, officials also reported no voter presence as of 10:41 a.m.

“We arrived early enough, but no single voter yet. We will wait till 2 p.m. and see what happens,” a presiding officer told THE WHISTLER.

The situation was the same at the Model Secondary School, Maitama, where three polling units were open but without voters at the time of visit at 10:47 a.m.

There were no voters at the polling unit at Limpopo Crescent, Maitama.

Also, at Aso Drive Roundabout, Ude Hill Street with 446 voters expected to vote, no voter as of 10:52 when THE WHISTLER visited.

The elections are being conducted across the six Area Councils of the FCT to fill the positions of Chairman and councillors.