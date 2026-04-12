INEC Overstepped, Misinterpreted Court Order Over David Mark, Says Atiku

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Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has stated that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has no justification for removing the name of former Senate President, David Mark, as the National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress.

INEC had, on April 1, announced that it would no longer recognise Mark’s leadership of the party as well as the faction led by Nafiu Bala, following a Court of Appeal directive ordering parties to maintain the status quo ante bellum, with the situation before the suit was filed at the Federal High Court.

Speaking during an interview on BBC Newsday aired on Saturday, Atiku said the electoral body acted outside its legal bounds by interpreting the appellate court’s interim ruling on the party’s internal affairs.

“We are accusing them [INEC] of misinterpreting the law, even though it is not their responsibility to do that. The court has already interpreted the law. We are also accusing them of bias,” he said.

When asked if the alleged bias was aimed at keeping President Bola Tinubu in power, Atiku responded, “For sure.”

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) argued that INEC’s actions contradict Supreme Court rulings which hold that internal party matters are beyond external interference.

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“The commission has not acted according to law because we have a number of cases decided even by the Supreme Court that the internal affairs of political parties are not the prerogative of any agency other than the political parties themselves, but they have ignored the ruling of the highest court in the land,” he said.

Atiku maintained that INEC had no justification for removing the names of Mark-led ADC executives from its website, describing the move as a threat to Nigeria’s democratic progress and a sign of creeping authoritarianism.

“We [call it] dictatorship because we have seen evidence of government interference in the electoral process, even in the judicial process in the country,” he said.

The ADC chieftain added that he had spent four decades fighting to establish democracy in Nigeria, warning that the ruling party is attempting to “completely overthrow” those gains.

He stressed the need for free and fair elections, devoid of government interference, and an impartial electoral umpire.

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On national security, Atiku expressed concern over worsening insecurity, questioning the government’s capacity and willingness to address the situation.

“Nigeria is a vast country and admittedly so, but we also have in terms of manpower what it takes to have enough resources to counter terrorism and illegal activities going on in the country.

“It is quite ironic and surprising that Nigeria cannot mobilise its armed forces to counter these activities,” he said.

He alleged possible collusion in the fight against insecurity, suggesting that the situation may be allowed to persist to intimidate citizens, particularly farmers and business owners.

“You cannot travel; there is no security everywhere. It’s absolutely uncalled for. Nigeria has a huge population and young, educated men who can be employed in the security services and protect the country, but that is not happening,” he said.

“They scare people and do what they want to do,” he added, referring to the government.

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Atiku also criticised rising unemployment, warning that joblessness is fueling criminal activities.

“Unemployment is very prevalent in Nigeria today. There is no basis for that. Nigeria has enough resources to ensure there is minimal unemployment. We have vast unemployed young men and women, and there is a tendency for them to go into crime,” he said.

He called for stronger private sector participation, urging the government to provide incentives that would stimulate job creation.

“There is enough investment in the private sector; incentives are given to the private sector to create jobs,” he said.

Atiku expressed optimism about Nigeria’s democratic future, stating that citizens would elect the “right people” in 2027.