INEC Registers Two New Political Parties

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has registered two new political parties.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the registration has increased the total number of registered parties in Nigeria to 21.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Joash Amupitan, disclosed this during the commission’s quarterly consultative meeting with leaders of political parties in Abuja.

The two new parties according to Amupitan are Democratic Leadership Alliance (DLA) and Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC).

He explained that DLA was registered, being the only association out of the 171 associations seeking INEC registration as political parties, and that NDC was registered in obedience to court order.

Amupitan recalled that INEC received a total of 171 letters of intent from associations seeking registration as political parties.

He said the associations were assessed in line with Sections 222 and 223 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), Sections 75 and 79(1), (2) and (4) of the Electoral Act, 2022, as well as Clause 2 of the Commission’s Regulations and Guidelines for Political Parties, 2022.

“Consequently, 14 associations that satisfied the initial pre-qualification were invited to proceed to the next stage. Of these, right successfully uploaded their documents on the commission’s dedicated portal.

“They are the All Democratic Alliance (ADA), Citizens Democratic Alliance (CDA), Abundance Social Party (ASP), African Alliance Party (AAP), Democratic Leadership Alliance (DLA), Green Future Party (GFP), National Democratic Party (NDP) and the Peoples Freedom Party (PFP).

“Out of the eight above, only two qualified for final assessment and verification of due compliance with the Constitution and the Electoral Act.

“After due consideration, only the Democratic Leadership Alliance was found to have complied fully with the requirements of the law.

“Accordingly, the commission decided to register the DLA as a political party, effective from today, Feb.5, 2025.

“Furthermore, the Federal High Court sitting in Lokoja, Kogi, in Suit No. FHC/LKJ/CS/49/2025 between Barr Takori Mohammed Sanni & Ors v. INEC ordered the commission to register Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) as a political party.

“The commission has decided to comply with the order and is being registered as a political party. Certificate of Registration will be handed over to the two new political parties in due course,” he said.

Amupitan, however, expressed concerns over increasing internal crossing within political parties, urging party leaders to prioritise constructive dialogue over divisive disputes, to foster unity within their ranks.

He expressed INEC’s commitment to maintaining the integrity of Nigeria’s electoral processes, which was being challenged by increasingly frequent leadership squabbles within various political parties across the nation.

He said the essence of democracy was rooted in the ability of political parties to flourish, debate, and contest ideologies in a manner that respected the tenets of fair play and mutual respect.

“However, it is with great concern that I note the current trend of infighting among party leaderships, which not only detracts from the core objectives of these political entities but also spills over into unnecessary legal battles that tax our judicial system and public resources.

“These numerous litigations, in which the commission often finds itself joined as a party, divert our attention from our primary mandate: to ensure free, fair, and credible elections in Nigeria.

“As the guardians of our electoral process, we are compelled to address these issues not just for the sake of our institution but for the greater good of our democracy.

“The implications of these squabbles are far-reaching. They create an environment of uncertainty for party members and supporters, erode public trust in the political system, and undermine the democratic process that we all hold dear.

“Each litigation not only consumes time and resources but also distracts from the important work of mobilising voters and engaging with the public on critical national issues,” he said.

Amupitan said that as an Independent body, INEC remained neutral but reminded all political parties that cohesive and transparent leadership remained essential for the health of our democracy.

“We urge party leaders to prioritise constructive dialogue over divisive disputes, to foster unity within their ranks, and to focus on policy development and community engagement rather than internal strife,” he said.