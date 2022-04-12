INEC Releases Final List Of Candidates Running For Osun Governorship

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released the final list of aspirants contesting for the July 6 Osun State governorship election.

Festus Okoye, INEC’s National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, said the list was published in the state and local government offices of the commission in line with provisions of the law.

Okoye disclosed that the list also contains personal particulars of all candidates.

“The Commission wishes to remind political parties that under Section 32(2) of the Electoral Act 2022, any party that observes that the name of its candidate is missing from the list “shall notify the Commission in writing, signed by its National Chairman and Secretary, supported with an affidavit not later than 90 days to the election”.

“Furthermore, the attention of parties is drawn to Section 32(3) of the Electoral Act 2022, which provides that failure to notify the Commission “shall not be ground to invalidate the election”.

“The final list is published in our State and Local Government offices in Osun State as well as our website and social media platforms for public information as required by law,” Okoye said, adding “Political parties are enjoined to note the provision of the law for compliance.”