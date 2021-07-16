INEC Removes Soludo, PDP From List Of Anambra Governorship Election

By Iro Oliver Stanley
PDP-INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, on Friday 16, 2021 published the list of candidates and parties cleared to contest the Anambra Governorship election with the names of Professor Charles Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, missing.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was also not in the list of parties for the November 6 2021 election.

In the list published on INEC’s website, APGA’S Chukwuma Umeoji’s name replaced that of Soludo who won the governorship primary of the party.

The Commission, in a statement by its National Commissioner and Chairman Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, cited court orders for the exclusion of the PDP candidate and Soludo from the list.

The statement said the commission would continue to act in consonance with the Constitution and the law and “will continue to obey judgement and Orders of the court served on it”.

