INEC Resumes Collation Of Result In Adamawa Amid Tight Security

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has resumed the collation of results for the Adamawa state governorship election, following the suspension of the exercise over the illegal declaration of results by the state Resident Electoral Commissioner, Hudu Yunusa Ari.

The collation centre re-opened on Tuesday amid heightened security at the Yola venue.

INEC Administrative Secretary in the state, Adamu Gujungu, who has been mandated to take the place of Ari was seen at the collation center while INEC National Commissioner for voter education, Festus Okoye, is also expected to monitor the exercise.

Results from the remaining 10 LGAs are expected to be announced and a winner declared for the keenly contested polls.

Earlier, the People’s Democratic Party called on the electoral umpire to immediately declare the winner of the polls to forestall a breakdown of law and order in the state.