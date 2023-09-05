INEC Resumes PVC Distribution In Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi, Redeploys RECs

Nigeria Politics
By Tayo Olu
Mahmood-Yakubu
Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, INEC Chairman.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has given the green light for the resumption of Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) collection ahead of the upcoming governorship elections in Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi States.

This is part of efforts to ensure that all eligible voters have the necessary credentials to participate in the forthcoming elections.

Sam Olumekun, INEC’s new National Commissioner and Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee, provided details regarding the PVC distribution process in a press statement.

According to Olumekun, only voters who were unable to collect their PVCs before the suspension of the exercise on February 5, 2023, in preparation for the 2023 General Election, will be issued PVCs to enable them to vote in the upcoming governorship elections.

“The PVCs will be available for collection at all our Local Government area offices in the three States: eight in Bayelsa, 27 in Imo and 21 in Kogi. In addition, the Commission has created other designated centres with large number of uncollected PVCs. The details of all centres will be made available by the Resident Electoral Commissioners in the three States,” he said.

To ensure that as many eligible voters as possible can obtain their PVCs, INEC has scheduled collection days from Monday to Friday, between 9:00 AM and 3:00 PM. This collection period will span four weeks, starting from September 11th to October 9th, 2023.

In other developments, INEC has redeployed two Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) to other states.

Obo Effanga, the former REC for Edo State, has been reassigned to Bayelsa State in preparation for the upcoming off-cycle Governorship election while Professor Ayobami Salami was moved to Lagos from Ekiti State.

Olumekun called political parties and candidates to conduct themselves peacefully during the governorship campaign period and to refrain from making statements or taking actions that could undermine the peace and security of the electoral process.

