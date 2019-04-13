INEC Reveals How Atiku Got Election Result He Presented At Tribunal

Advertisement

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has filed its response to a petition by Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, where the PDP presidential candidate accused the electoral umpire of falsely declaring President Muhammadu Buhari as winner of the 2019 presidential election.

Atiku had recently constituted his legal team to challenge the outcome of the presidential election.

In the petition he filed before the presidential election tribunal, the former Vice President claimed to have obtained the original result of the election via INEC’s server.

Advertisement

While the official result declared by INEC showed that President Muhammadu Buhari scored 15,191,847 votes to defeat Atiku who got 11,262,978 votes, the PDP candidate claimed that the server result he obtained showed that he scored a total of 18,356,732 votes to defeat President Buhari, who allegedly got 16,741,430 votes.

But reacting, INEC said the result Atiku claimed to have retrieved from its internet server were fabricated.

The electoral umpire’s filing at the tribunal partly reads: “Further to the foregoing, the website described as www.factsdontlieng.com was neither created nor owned by the 1st Respondent (INEC). It is a site not known to the 1st Respondent.

“The 1st Respondent does not share information with such an unclassified entity and any information purportedly derived therefrom which does not accord with the result as declared by the 1st Respondent is not authentic but rather was invented for the purpose of this case.

“The 1st Respondent (INEC) did not adopt electronic transmission or collation of results in the conduct of the election, voting by electronic means not having been adopted as a provision of the Electoral Act. The 1st Respondent specifically denies the existence of electronic transmission of results as it is unknown to the Electoral Act, 2010 (as amended) and Regulations and Guidelines for the conduct of the elections, 2019, and put the Petitioners to the strictest of proof thereof.”