INEC Reveals When Adeleke Will Get His Certificate Of Return

Advertisement

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has spoken on when it will issue a certificate of return to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Sen Ademola Adeleke who was recently declared winner of the Osun State gubernatorial election.

Recall that last week, the Osun State governorship election petition tribunal sitting in Abuja declared Adeleke winner of the September 27, 2018 re-run election.

Shortly after the declaration, rumours on the social media suggested that Adeleke was given a certificate of Return by the electoral commission.

Advertisement

But INEC, in a statement, said the certificate can only be issued Adeleke if the embattled governor of Osun State, Gboyega Oyetola fails to appeal the judgment of the tribunal within 21 days.

INEC National Commissioner and chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Barr Festus Okoye in a statement said, “The commission has not issued any new certificate in relation to Osun State.

“Section 143(1) of the Electoral Act gives a candidate whose election is set aside a period of 21days from the date of the decision to appeal against such a decision.

“The person is entitled to remain in office pending the determination of the appeal. The commission will only issue the certificate if appeal is not lodged within 21 days. The commission has not issued any new certificate in relation to Osun State,” Okoye said.