INEC Says Akpabio Not Recognized As Senatorial Candidate Of APC

Former Minister of Niger Delta, Mr Godswill Akpabio, has been rejected as Senatorial candidate of the All Progressive Congress for the North West zone of Akwa Ibom State.

The former Minister of Niger Delta was alleged to have used unofficial channels to procure officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to organised a senatorial election which led to his emergence.

It was alleged that having failed to clinch the presidential ticket of his party, the All Progressives Congress, APC, Akpabio returned to Uyo, where he quickly hired some INEC Officials without the knowledge and sanction of the Resident Electoral Commissioner, Mike Igini, in the state or the INEC National Headquarters.

The relationship between Igini and Akpabio had broken down following the conduct of the 2019 Senatorial Election.

Akpabio was accused in 2019 of purchasing some INEC staff to write some figures as votes he secured and declared him winner of the North-West senatorial zone after defecting to APC from the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, as a sitting senator and Majority Leader in the Senate.

Igini-led INEC in the state stood against Akpabio’s purported emergence and ensured he was never sworn in thus prompting his appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari, as minister of Niger Delta.

The latest trouble began following the inability of John Akpanudoedehe, former APC caretaker committee national secretary, to emerge as substantive secretary of the party in the party.

He indicated his interest to get the governorship ticket of the party but was thwarted with accusation that Akpabio was responsible.

The party was divided between the duo. The factionalisation of the party could not allow the party to hold meetings and organize primaries.

While Akpabio was vying for the presidential ticket of the party, two senatorial primaries were conducted, each loyal to Akpabio and Akpanudoedehe. The primary of May 27, produced Udom Ekpoudom, a former deputy inspector-general of police (DIG), with INEC officials on ground to monitor the process while another primary produced Ekperikpe Ekpo.

The last primary, which produced Ekpo, was cancelled and a rerun was allegedly scheduled for June 8.

It was gathered that INEC indeed monitored the primary that produced Ekpoudom and official report had been sent to the INEC officials in Abuja.

But in the evening of June 8, it was alleged that Akpabio had emerged as the senatorial candidate at a primary that was not monitored and sanctioned by INEC officials but by people he hired as INEC officials.

The development has now been corrected by Igini, who said the only senatorial primary witnessed and sanctioned by INEC was the one conducted on May 27, that produced Ekpoudom and that those who followed Akpabio were not officials sanctioned by INEC.

Igini said, “Senatorial primary was conducted on the 27th of last month. Was he an aspirant on that day? The answer is no. And the report of that day has been written since,” he said.

“That event has taken place and concluded before the presidential thing came up. He’s the one people should be asking questions if he participated in that primary. INEC is not involved in the conduct of party primaries. We are just an observer.”

The crisis in the Akwa Ibom State chapter of the party forced Akpanudoedehe to defect to the New Nigeria Peoples party, NNPP, where he’s now the governorship candidate of the party.

However, the Chief Press Secretary to Akpabio, Jackson Udom, said the primary that produced Ekpoudom was organised by the faction loyal to Akpanudoedehe.

“Therefore, that contraption that purportedly conducted the senatorial primary, where Udom Ekpoudom, was allegedly declared a ‘winner’, is not known to law and he couldn’t have been said to have won the party’s ticket, because you cannot build nothing on nothing,” he said in a statement.

He stated that, “The authentic party leadership of the party in the state is led by Obong Stephen Leo Ntukekpo. He is recognised by the INEC and the law and the national leadership of the party and based on that, all actions taken by him on the conduct of the party primaries at all levels, are known to law and remains the accepted position of the national leadership of the APC and the INEC.

“The Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District primary, as directed by the national leadership of the party all over the country, was conducted on 28th May, 2022, and not on the 27th May, that the Udoedehe contraption purportedly conducted its phantom primary.

“For even claiming to have conducted its primary on the 27th instead of 28th May, 2022, indicates the fact that their purported primary, was not done as provided for by the APC approved schedule.

“At the 28th May, 2022 primary, former member, House of Representatives, Rt. Hon Ekperikpe Ekpo, emerged the winner. That was the only recognised primary by INEC, because it was organised by Electoral Officers sent from the party’s headquarters.

“It was that same primary won by Hon Ekperikpe, that was later cancelled by the national leadership of the party, citing security infractions caused by hoodlums and miscreants who disrupted the exercise and a fresh primary ordered.”

The statement further added that, “At the fresh primary, DIG Udom Ekpoudom, Hon Ekperikpe Ekpo, Senator Godswill Akpabio and Engineer Joseph Akpan, all took part in the election. However, before the commencement of voting, Hon Ekpo, who won the cancelled election, voluntarily stepped down for Senator Akpabio. He there and then, called on all his supporters to cast their votes for Senator Akpabio.

“The reordered primary took place on the 9th of June, 2022, at the Skill Acquisition Centre, Ikot Ekpene, Akwa Ibom State. At the end of the election, Senator Akpabio was declared winner and returned as duly elected candidate for the Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District on the APC platform.”

INEC had also declared that Akwa Ibom does not have a governorship candidate following the protracted crisis between various factions.